Grantham customers can now buy advance rail tickets on the day from Virgin Trains

Virgin Trains East Coast has announced its customers can now buy advance rail tickets on the day of travel.

The company says this means its customers can take advantage of cheaper tickets and reserve seats just hours before travel.

Previously, advance fares have only been available to buy up to the day before travel. But now customers travelling on the east coast between Grantham and London can now make an average saving of one third (35 per cent) on journeys compared to the cost of the walk-up fare (anytime or off-peak single/return) by buying an advance ticket on the day, subject to availability.

These fares can be bought through all retail channels including the Virgin Trains website, ticket machines and at station travel centres on the day of travel.

For example, customers buying a single walk-up fare (anytime or off-peak single) to travel between London and Grantham currently pay on average £54.80. With the new advance fares, customers could be paying an average of £27.86, a saving of nearly 50 per cent.

Virgin Trains has been leading the way in tackling fare complexity and ensuring a better deal for customers. The train operator confirmed earlier this year that it is participating in a single-leg pricing trial with the Government which will consider alternative ways to guarantee customers simpler fares.

Jonny Wiseman, general manager for the South on the East Coast, said: “This is great news for many thousands of customers travelling to and from Grantham who will be able to take advantage of big savings on the day of travel. Virgin Trains has always positioned itself on the side of customers and we have a strong record of innovating for the benefit of rail passengers.

“Customers who can buy tickets well in advance will continue to benefit from the very cheapest fares, with booking now available six months ahead. However, we know that’s not possible for everyone on every journey which is why customers can now purchase advance fares on the day of travel and save money as well as reserve a seat.”