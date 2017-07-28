Grantham cyclists double their target ahead of 100-mile London ride

Five cyclists have raised £6,500 so far for charity ahead of the Ride London 100 event on Sunday.

The riders have more than doubled their target already in support of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The five riders, John Cussell, Stuart Wade, Laura and Chris Graves and Roger Graves will cycle on closed rounds through the capital and around the Surrey hills including Leith Hill and Box Hill.

Having set themselves an initial target of £3,000, they have now reached over £6,500. Part of this was raised through two charity meals at The Everest Inn, Grantham, where over 90 people enjoyed an Indian and Nepalese meal. These raised £1,227 which was then matched up to £1,000 by HSBC Bank.

HSBC manager Roger Graves thanked everybody for their support and in particular Raju Giri and his colleagues at The Everest Inn for their support over the two evenings.

Fellow rider John Cussell, who on his 70th birthday decided to take part, said he had been amazed by people’s generosity and couldn’t thank them enough.

They have also been supported by students at Sir William Robertson Academy who raised £452 for the ride through a non-uniform day.

The riders aim to complete the distance in 6hrs 30mins but they have all agreed it’s not a race and they will support each other, especially up the two big hills so they cross the finish line in The Mall together.

Anyone wishing to sponsor the riders can do so either at HSBC Bank, John Cussell Jewellers or visit www.justgiving.com