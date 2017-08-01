Grantham cyclists raise more than £7,000 for Macmillan in RideLondon 100

A group of four cyclists from Grantham enjoyed a successful day cycling 100 miles through London and Surrey and raising more than £7,000 for charity.

Roger and Laura Graves, John Cussell and Stuart Wade completed the 2017 RideLondon 100 on Sunday along with 30,000 other cyclists. Fifth member of the ‘Grantham Peloton’ group Chris Graves unfortunately had to withdraw on medical grounds.

Grantham businessman John Cussell took part to celebrate his 70th birthday and described the event as ‘amazing’ not only from the organisational point of view but the commitment of so many people taking part and the thousands supporting them along the route, making it a day to remember.

Roger said: “The four of us enjoyed the moment of finishing down The Mall together to family and friends who were all in good voice, including Chris who is making a good recovery.”

Their target time was six hours and 30 minutes and they came in with six minutes to spare.

Roger added: “It was a great challenge which we all enjoyed throughout as a team. We would like to thank the many people who have supported our fund-raising efforts for Macmillan Cancer Support and it looks as though the final figure will be around £7,500.”