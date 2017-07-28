Grantham cyclists reach Paris in just under 24 hours in aid of Naomi Fund

A team of 23 riders and 11 support staff have completed a London to Paris bike ride in just under 24 hours.

The cycle ride was done in aid of the Naomi Fund, set up in memory of Grantham girl Naomi Fardell who died of heart defects aged just two.

The ride has raised more than £10,600 so far and with gift aid and more cash donations to come in, organisers are expecting a total of up to £18,000. The money goes to Great Ormond Street Hospital, where the ride started on Friday, Heartlink Glenfield and the Kingfisher ward at Grantham Hospital which all cared for Naomi.

Organiser Mark Angeloni, who has know Naomi’s parents Dean and Michelle for 30 years, said a total of about £60,000 had been raised for the fund from four London to Paris rides.

Mark said: “I am grateful to everybody for their time and their generosity. It has been unreal.”