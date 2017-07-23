Grantham cyclists ready to ride to Paris for Prostate Cancer UK

Four friends will take on a trip from Grantham to Paris by bicycle to raise money for Prosate Cancer UK.

The men, three of them from Grantham, are all Lincolnshire based. They have raised £1,000 already and have a £2,000 target.

They will cycle from the Priory Pub in Dysart Road to Paris in the four-day monster challenge starting on August 14. One of the cyclists, Georgio King, said: “It all started because my family has been affected by prostate cancer through our family generations.”

The cyclists will wear race jerseys sponsored by Roma Travel in Grantham and Tristan Denman Electrical Contractor. You can sponsor the group at www. facebook.com/GranthamToParis or grab the attention of one of the cyclists on the day. They are pictured, from left – Alex Martin, Martin Halliday, Rhys Mercer and Georgio King.