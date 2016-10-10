Grantham dance school proprietor urges beginners to step into the ballroom

​A business proprietor with a love of dance is looking to share her passion for the ballroom.

Karen Chevalier, owner of Chevalier School of Dance, in Grantham, says ballroom dancing is for everyone of all ages and can offer hours of fun and healthy exercise.

She is hoping to encourage more people - couples and singles - to step out and give it a go.

​Her school offers plenty of opportunities for those who would like to dance.​

​Ballroom and Latin dance classes ​give tuition from beginner to advanced levels in the waltz, foxtrot, jive, quickstep, tango, cha cha, rumba, samba, paso doble plus a huge variety of sequence dances.

​Weekly social dances, held at venues across the area, are the ideal opportunity to try out those new steps in the friendly company of other dance enthusiasts.

Karen also offers private dance lessons, dance holidays, opportunities to compete in regional and national dance contests and the chance to take part in medal examinations.

K​aren, ​​whose own dance journey began at a very young age​, is a qualified teacher and examiner who travels far and wide judging the abilities of dancers at other schools.​

She was an employee of South Kesteven District Council and ​said the decision to step out alone as a dance teacher ​had been a tough one to make.

She said: “It has not always been easy but I have not looked back. There have been a lot of things I’ve had to learn along the way.”

Over the years, she has met the challenges of improving her business acumen, teaching skills and adapting her choreography to ensure the enjoyment of all.

​Now as the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing gets into full swing, Karen is keen to emphasise that ballroom dancing is not the preserve of professional dancers and celebrities.

“Dancing is a lovely pastime and one that enables you to get to know other people and make new friends.

“It is extremely healthy - both mentally and physically - and is for all ages and abilities.”

​​Karen has started two new beginners’ classes. One runs on Tuesdays from 8pm to 9pm at Walton Girls High School and is for couples only.

A new class for couples and singles starts on Wednesday at 8.10pm at the Barkston and Syston Village Hall.

So, put your best foot forward and give it a whirl.