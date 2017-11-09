Grantham daredevil Connie marks her 90th birthday by paragliding over Spain

A brave 90-year-old has marked her milestone birthday with a hair-raising paragliding trip.

Thrill-seeking Connie Smith, from Grantham, ticked the paragliding off her bucket-list all in aid of her favourite pet charity, PDSA, which is celebrating its 100th birthday.

Connie took to the skies in southern Spain, where her son lives, enjoying the breath-taking coastline.

Connie said: “Everyone thought I was completely mad, but it was an absolutely fantastic experience, I enjoyed every second. I didn’t feel scared at all, I just took in the beautiful scenery around me. My son, Pete, and my daughter-in-law, Jane, came along with me and they said I was smiling like a Cheshire cat on my way down. I actually wanted to go wing walking but the age restriction was 75 so I wasn’t allowed!”

“I’m a big animal lover and have always supported PDSA”, says Connie. “I’ve been fund-raising for the charity since I was seven years old. I grew up in Nottingham and I remember dressing up as little red riding hood and going around with a collection box. I have a cat and know how important pets are, particularly as you get older. I’m pleased that I’m still able to raise money for such an amazing charity.”

Connie comes from a line of long-living families, whose mother and aunts lived well over 100. She’s hoping to make it to a ripe old age too, and so far, she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Rosie Gibbons, fund-raiser at PDSA said: “Connie is a true inspiration – her bravery is truly remarkable. We’ll be marking our 100th anniversary with a year of celebrations and fund-raising, so we are incredibly grateful to Connie for going above and beyond to raise money for sick and injured pets.”

Connie is hoping to smash her £250 fund-raising target. To donate on her fund-raising page go to www.justgiving.com.