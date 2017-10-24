Grantham Daybreak minibus takes to the road

The keys have been handed over to a minibus which will make all the difference to the lives of a group of young people in Grantham.

The vehicle has been purchased for users of the Daybreak group for youngsters with learning difficulties, which is based at Grantham College.

The new minibus will enable members to join in with a range of activities within the community such as swimming, bowling, going to the pub for lunch and visiting places of interest.

The adapted minibus was bought following a major fundraising effort, which included an £8,000 pledge following The Rotary Club of Grantham’s annual three-day Swimarathon event.

Daybreak was set up to give young people with learning disablities somewhere safe in which to meet new friends, encounter new experiences and learn essential life skills. It is open five days a week.

Daybreak manager Sarah Done said fundraising started with a live band and disco held at the Recruiting Sargent pub at Great Gonerby, which brought in £1,600.

Clients and staff also held cake sales and a jewellery party.

Sarah said: “When the Rotary Club agreed to help following the 2016 Rotary Swimarathon they presented us with a very generous grant of £8,000 at the presentation evening towards the vehicle – we were over the moon.”

The total amount raised with help from other local businesses and Grantham College was £17,192.00.

Roger Graves, chair of Rotary Swimarathon said: “Every year we try and support as many charitable and deserving causes in and around Grantham as possible and every now and again a big project comes before such as the Daybreak minibus.

“This has been a joint venture and we are delighted that it will serve the clients within the community for many years to come.”

Next year’s Rotary Swimarathon runs from February 2-4. Anyone interested in entering a team or being involved can call 07454 941349.