Grantham decorator hails Band of Builders after helping man with terminal cancer

A Grantham decorator is spreading the word about a special group of traders after they got together to help a man with terminal cancer.

Tristan Creasey and his brother Nathan joined a group of tradesman to help out Keith Ellick, of Lincoln, who had been given a year to live after his cancer was diagnosed. Sadly, Keith died last week.

Keith Ellick and family.

But last year Tristan and Nathan joined the Band of Builders and spent several days fitting out Keith’s home in Lincoln, DIY SOS style.

The tradesman spent a week fitting a new kitchen and bathroon, re-landscaping the garden, and decorating the whole house.

The 50 tradesman who helped arrived from across the country to help Keith.

As a result the Band of Brothers idea has grown and gained nationwide support from hundreds of tradesman ready and willing to give their time and energy free of charge to help people like Keith.

Tristan said of the experience: “It was amazing. I was gobsmasked. We were going for a day but there was so much to do I said we have got to stay and do it. We did the whole house in three to four days.”

The renovations were worth about £30,000, but it did not end there. In order to help Keith’s wife and children, it was decided that the cash would be raised to buy their council house for them and secure their future.

The team that helped Keith was brought together by Keith’s boss, Addam Smith, who runs a landscaping firm.

Tristan said: “There was a chap who came all the way from Cornwall, another from Norfolk. There was a lady who travelled in every day from Sheffield to bring us food. It was quite touching.

“Band of Builders is nationwide. They are trying to get it registered as a charity now. Once they get it going it really will help people all over the country.

“If another project like this came up I would certainly be there.”

TV presenter Nick Knowles, who hosts the DIY SOS series, has given his backing to the Band of Builders project.

On the website it is possible to buy merhcandise which helps raise more money to buy Keith’s house.

A spokesman for Band of Builders said: “Our vision is to create a highly active, benevolent community, spanning all trades, supported by suppliers, manufacturers and the general public to extend the Band of Brothers ethos of helping those who are in need, but also to harness and promote the many decent and good acts that demonstrate the best of the best in the UK construction trades.”

To help raise money go to www. gofundme.com/liftkeithThere is more about Band of Builders at bandofbuilders.com, Facebook.com/liftkeith and on Twitter @bandofbuilders_ See a video of Keith’s story on YouTube.