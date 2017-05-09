Grantham dementia group’s appeal to find missing suitcase

An old brown suitcase belonging to the Grantham Volunteer Dementia Support (GVDS) community group has gone missing during a display in the town centre, prompting an appeal.

It was after volunteers manned a stall in The George Centre on Saturday, April 15, between 10am and noon, that the suitcase which was labelled in black felt pen, together with a cloth bag with a yellow elephant on it, was lost.

Both contained informative booklets and leaflets helpful to those with dementia and their carers. No personal details are inside, only a weekly logbook of numbers of those using the service.

Bridget Warne, of GVDS, said: “The two volunteers packed everything away, and put the aforesaid suitcase and bag, with the display board in its case, under the table as usual, ready for The George Centre’s staff member to put away in the adjacent empty shop unit. This has been the routine for over six years now. But this particular Saturday, the staff member only saw the display board left to be put away.

“The items were expected to turn up, but after much searching, scanning of CCTV, and an enquiry to see if it has been handed in to the police station, they seem to have just disappeared.

“The value of the suitcase and bag is negligible, and the loss of such a great deal of much needed information plus the logbook, is extremely inconvenient, but the fact that this appears to have been stolen is so very disappointing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridget on 01476 401951.