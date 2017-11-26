Grantham dental practice gets in a spin for mouth cancer charity

Dental staff have raised over £200 for charity as part of a month-long fund-raising campaign.

Staff including dentists, hygienists, receptionists and the cleaner at Maltings Dental Practice, in Commericial Road, took up the challenge to keep two exercise bikes moving in their waiting room for 12 hours on Tuesday.

The spinathon, which consisted of two bikes borrowed from AUK, was raising funds for as part of Mouth Cancer Action month, which runs throughout November.

Practice manager Louise Butler said: “It was a great team effort with everyone getting involved.

“We took it in turns to spin in 30 minute sessions between 8am and 8pm. Although we always try and support mouth cancer month, it was good to be able to raise money in a different way.

“Lots of customers donated and helped us to raise a total of £207.69.”

The Maltings Dental Practice continues to support Mouth Cancer Action Month every year and is influential in helping to identify the risks and symptoms of mouth cancer, with the overall aim to reduce the number of mouth cancer incidences in the UK.

The practice are also offering free mouth cancer checks to the public until the end of November.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maltings-dental