Grantham dental practice in bake off for charity

Staff at a Grantham dental practice got to show off their baking skills as part of a charity morning on Friday.

Patients at The Maltings Dental Practice, in Commercial Road, were invited to tuck into coffee and homemade cakes in a bid to raise money for Grantham Foodbank. Practice manager Louise Butler was impressed with the amount of effort that everyone had made.

She said: “One of our dental nurses, Julie McKie, volunteers for the foodbank and is passionate about fund-raising. The foodbank is currently looking for 100 people to each raise £50, which will purchase 5,000 meals. This was one of Julie’s ideas and so we were keen to support the initiative.”

Staff offered a variety of cakes including vegan, gluten free, low fat and even fruit and vegetable cakes including lime, beetroot and courgette. It wasn’t just staff who got involved with many patients also bringing in cakes and donating what they could. After a morning of cake and coffee, they managed to raise £170.

Co-ordinator of Grantham Foodbank Brian Hanbury donated banners for the dental practice to use.

He said: “They have made a massive effort and we really appreciate it. All of the money will be used to purchase mouth and personal hygiene items including toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwashes. All of these are key items in helping to restore someone’s dignity. As we sometimes struggle to get these types of items, we would really like to encourage other local dental practices to donate their samples for us to hand out.”

Information: www.granthamfoodbank.org.uk/wpress/