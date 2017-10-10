Grantham Dramatic Society programme is an award winner

A Grantham amateur dramatics group has won a national award.

Grantham Dramatic Society’s (GDS) ‘Vicar of Dibley’ show programme has been named a winner in a competition run by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA).

The programme was chosen from hundreds of entries from around the UK as being the best in its category. Its design won the category for programmes less than 16 pages long and was judged against criteria such as the originality and quality of the artwork, the details of the show and the ease of reading it in the theatre.

The competition aims to encourage high standards in programme design, and consists of regional competitions leading up to a national award.

GDS’s programme won the East Midlands regional competition earlier this year and was put forward to the national award.

GDS member Nick Rowe designed the programme as part of the programme production team and was delighted to accept the award on the group’s behalf at NODA’s recent annual meeting in Bristol. He was presented with the Barnes Trophy.

Nick said: “Even though we had won the East Midlands programme award it was still a huge surprise to hear that we were in the running for the national trophy as well.

“It was a real honour to be there on behalf of the whole team who worked on the photographs, the artwork and writing for the programme, as well as for the cast and whole society.

“I’d never collected a national award before so I was thrilled! I was also aware that we were representing Grantham and the East Midlands region in a room full of experienced ‘am-drammers’ from across the country.”

GDC chairman Allison Allen added: “It’s an honour to have won the national competition. GDS has won the regional award twice in recent years, but this is the first time we have ever won the national award.

“We put a lot of effort into making our programmes interesting and attractive, so it’s a real source of pride for our team to have been recognised. I’m excited to be able to put ‘award winning’ on the front of our next programme!”

NODA is the membership association for amateur theatre, and exists to advance amateur theatre in the UK, support the sector and celebrate its achievements.

n GDS’s next show will be The Ladykillers, which will be performed at the Guildhall Arts Centre on November 22-25. The Ladykillers is the classic 1950s comedy about a gang of bank robbers who use an elderly lady’s home as their base and things go wrong when she realises what they have done.

To buy tickets call the box office on 01476 406158 or visit www.granthamdramaticsociety.co.uk