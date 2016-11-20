Grantham Dramatic Society to stage sitcom heaven The Vicar of Dibley

Grantham Dramatic Society’s next production is its staging of the hugely popular sitcom The Vicar of Dibley which opens at the Guildhall Arts Centre on Wednesday.

The play tells the story of a new vicar’s arrival in a village full of eccentric characters. Much to their surprise, the new vicar turns out to be Geraldine Granger - a “babe with a bob cut” - who quickly divides the parish council into those for and against this revolutionary Reverend. The playhas been adapted from three of the TV episodes.

The cast of the Vicar of Dibley, to be performed by Grantham Dramatic Society at the Guildhall.

Director Mary O’Neill said: “Who couldn’t love Dibley? The characters are so endearingly quirky. From Mrs Cropley and her bizarre food combinations to ‘No, no, no, no, no, yes’ Jim, they’re a laugh a minute. Including births, deaths and marriages, we’ll be sharing classic episodes from the much-loved sitcom, and the show follows two main threads.

Firstly, there is David Horton who doesn’t want to have a female vicar and tries to get rid of her, and secondly there’s the relationship between loveable idiot Alice and nice-but-naïve Hugo which we see develop as the play goes on.”

GDS Chairperson Allison Allen added: “The Vicar of Dibley is a show with so much to offer – laughter, heart-warming moments, and a second surprising arrival in the end! We’ve done a lot of TV-based shows so we’re a dab hand at getting them onto the stage.”

As part of the production GDS invites theatregoers to bring donations for the ‘Dibley Harvest Festival’ with all donations going to Grantham Foodbank. Items requested by the Foodbank include tinned fruit, vegetables, meat and fish and basic toiletries.

A full list is on the website (www.granthamdramaticsociety.co.uk) and the back of the Vicar of Dibley leaflets. Christmas gifts for children are also welcome and cash donations too.

The Vicar of Dibley runs from November 23 to 26, 7.30pm nightly. Tickets are on sale from the Guildhall Arts Centre on 01476 406158 or book online via www.granthamdramaticsociety.co.uk

GDS always welcomes new members and encourages people of all backgrounds who are interested in theatre and making new friends to get in touch.