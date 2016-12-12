Grantham Dramatic Society wants to know what productions you would like to see on stage

Grantham Dramatic Society is running a survey and there are a few days left to tell it what you would like to see on stage.

The quick and simple survey asks respondants what they would like GDS to produce for the stage.

To take part in the survey go to www.bit.ly/2g7UwjE

There is a £25 prize draw into which all respondents will be entered. The vouchers will be awarded before Christmas and the winner will even get to pick where the vouchers come from.

The last production staged by GDS was The Vicar of Dibley and other productions have included Calendar Girls and Blackadder, ‘Allo ‘Allo and Fawlty Towers.

The deadline for completing the survey is December 15.