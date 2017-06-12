Grantham-educated astronomer honoured with own blue plaque

A mathematician and astronomer who studied alongisde Sir Isaac Newton at King’s School is the latest to have a blue plaque installed by the Grantham Civic Society.

Arthur Storer will be commemorated on the wall of the Old Grammar School, now King’s School, in Church Street, on Monday at 2pm.

The plaque will be unveiled by Ruth Naylor, a direct descendant of Mr Storer’s sister Ann, in the presence of civic society members, Mayor of Grantham Councillor Mike Cook and his wife, King’s School headmaster Frank Hedley and governors and Harlaxton College principal Jerry Seaman and students from the college.

Mr Storer (1645-1687) attended the school with his lifelong friend Newton.

He moved to Maryland with his sister Ann and her family in the late 1660s, and was the first named astronomer in North America. He measured the stars, planets and comets and sent his readings back to Newton, which he included in his book Principia and honoured Mr Storer by mentioning him by name.

On Monday, civic society chairman Courtney Finn will give an introduction and fellow member Ruth Crook and Ms Naylor will say a few words before the plaque is revealed.

A book written by Ruth Crook, called ‘Arthur Storer’s World – Family, Medicine and Astronomy in Seventeenth Century Lincolnshire and Maryland’, is available to buy for £5 at www.granthamcivicsociety.co.uk and at the unveiling of the blue plaque.