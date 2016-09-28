Grantham event will encourage people to become foster parents

An event to be held in Grantham tomorrow (Thursday) will encourage people to foster.

Lincolnshire Fostering Service is encouraging people to step up to fostering and find out more from experienced carers at the event.

More foster carers are needed, especially for teenagers (including those who have been remanded to local authority care), children with additional needs and disabilities, and brothers and sisters who need to be kept together.

Nationally there is a shortage of foster carers for teenagers, and Lincolnshire is no exception.

Lizette Watts, Team Manager for the Fostering and Adoption Recruitment Team, said: “The shortage of foster carers coming forward for these groups of children and young people means that they can wait a long time for a placement, missing out on the vital support and nurturing which most of us take for granted.”

Foster carers will be on hand to share their experiences at the Guildhall in Grantham tomorrow (Thursday, September 29), between 7pm and 9pm. For more information, or to book your place go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/fostering

Ms Watts added: “Anyone who has been thinking about fostering can come along to the event for an opportunity to listen to the real life experiences of foster carers and ask questions about what in involves. Staff will also be available to answer any questions on the evening so come along and see what exciting opportunities are out there.

“If you have ever considered fostering, please don’t rule yourself out. Carers are needed from all walks of life and Lincolnshire Fostering Service offers ongoing training and support.”