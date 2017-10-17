Grantham event will give advice on adoption

An event is being held this week to give advice to people thinking about adoption.

The event will take place at Belton Woods Hotel on Thursday, October 19, coinciding with National Adoption Week. Lincolnshire Adoption Service has organised the event so local people can meet approved adopters who will talk about their experiences, including looking after siblings.

Nearly half of children currently waiting to be adopted in Lincolnshire are brothers and sisters who need to be kept together.

In Lincolnshire, there is a particular need for adopters of brothers and sisters who need to be kept together,

children aged three years and above and children with additional needs and disabilities.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s services, said: “Older children are often likely to have brothers and sisters, or have additional needs. Unfortunately, there is currently a shortage of adoptive parents coming forward for these children, and they often end up waiting the longest to find a home where they can feel safe and thrive.

“I would urge anyone who has even the slightest interest in adopting and who wants to find out more to come along to one of these events. You can’t get better feedback than from those who are actually providing loving homes to children and young people who really need it.”

For more information or to book your place, call 01522 554114 or log on at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/adoptionevening

Anne Johnson, adoption team manager, said: “We’re asking anyone who may be considering adoption to think about whether they could parent a sibling group. At the moment we have two sibling groups aged three years and under who are waiting to be placed.”