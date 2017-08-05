Grantham fan meets her reality TV star idol JoJo Siwa

A young fan faced a very early start last week when she travelled to Birmingham to meet her idol JoJo Siwa, the American star behind the JoJo bows craze.

Six-year-old Nancy Sharpe has been a devoted fan of JoJo Siwa since she first appeared on popular reality television series Dance Moms.

So when the teen idol announced that she would be coming to the UK, Nancy’s mum Natalie Sharpe, knew that they had to go to one of the meet and greet events.

She said: “Nancy loves dancing. She does ballet, tap, acro, modern and national at the Grantham School of Dancing and has followed Dance Moms since the beginning. She loves all the girls on the show but Jojo is her favourite and she wears the JoJo bows every day.”

With only 250 wristbands available for each meet and greet, Nancy, along with her mum, brother Bobby and nanna Maureen, set off from their home in Colsterworth in the early hours of Wednesday morning, arriving at the Bullring in Birmingham at 3am in order to be one of the first in the queue.

Natalie added: “My mother-in-law Maureen dropped me off and went to park up with the children to sleep for a couple more hours, while I joined other crazy parents to queue until 6.45am, when the Bullring opened its doors.

“Maureen bought Nancy to me at 6.30am as she had to have the wristband put directly on to her. We were in the first 20, so had purchased our JoJo bows and been given Nancy’s wristband by 7.15am.”

After a spot of shopping and a bite to eat, Nancy rejoined the queue to meet JoJo, who was on a special Claire’s/Jojo tour bus. Despite the long wait, Natalie knew it was worth it when she saw her daughter’s reaction.

She added: “Nancy absolutely loved meeting her. JoJo took a real interest in Nancy’s dancing and gave her a big hug for winning some medals in her recent dance competitions.

“She told Nancy that she wants a signed picture of her wearing a JoJo bow next time she gets a medal or trophy for when she becomes famous.

“She then signed the bow she was wearing and gave her a signed photo and another big hug before we left.”

Nancy added: “I liked the day because I got to meet the real life JoJo and she was really nice and really pretty.”