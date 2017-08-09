Grantham firefighters attend two-car collision

Fire crews from Grantham and Corby Glen attended a two car road traffic collision on B1176, Old Somerby, this morning.
Crews used hydraulic cutting gear to release one casualty with the second casualty released using manpower.
A police spokesman said: “Incident 114 was reported to us at 10:11am today. The location is B1176, Grantham Road, Old Somerby.
Two vehicles were involved including a white Toyota Hilux and a grey Volvo estate. Fortunately the collision resulted in only minor injuries and the injured parties have been taken to hospital.”
