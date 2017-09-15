Grantham firefighters hand out home safety advice to day centre

Grantham firefighters visited St John’s Day Centre, in Brewery Hill, last week to give out home safety advice as part of an initiative to support independent living for adults with learning disabilities.

Crew manager Pete Lake said: “We were invited to talk to the group about general fire safety within the home. Some of the service users are living independently and it’s a way of ensuring that they are able to continue to do this and be as safe as possible within their home. It was also a good opportunity to check that they have working smoke alarms.”

A spokesman at the day centre said: “It was fantastic. Everyone joined in and really enjoyed themselves.”