Grantham firefighters rescue Pepsi the cat but RSPCA should be first port of call

Members of the public are being reminded that their first port of call should be the RSPCA if an animal needs rescuing.

It comes after local firefighters were called out to rescue a hapless cat who had been stuck on a roof for over 24 hours, last week.

A crew from Grantham fire station were visiting Beacon Lane Nursery last Tuesday, when they were called away to help rescue Pepsi the cat.

Development crew manager at Grantham fire station Kevin Glover said: “We were called by the RSPCA as a cat had been stuck on the roof of a two storey house for over 24 hours. One crew from Grantham went along to the property, and using one of the larger ladders, firefighters were able to climb six metres to the top of the roof. Firefighters swiftly rescued the cat, who was clinging to the roof tiles, and reunited it with its owners, taking approximately 10 minutes.”

The RSPCA works very closely with the emergency services and their crews have assisted in many animal rescues over the years, carrying out 65 animal rescues across Lincolnshire between November 2015 and October 2016, which included rescue from height, from below ground and from water, lifting heavy animals, trapped animals and animal harm.

Kevin added: “We attend animal rescues, which could be anything from rescuing cats in distress to releasing horses or livestock which may have become stuck in mud, to stop members of the public putting their own lives at risk to rescue their animals.

“We’d like to remind the public however, that the first port of call should be the RSPCA, who will make sure animal rescues are attended by the appropriate agencies, which may include calling us.”

A spokesman from the RSPCA said: “The fire and rescue service never deploy a crew to an animal rescue if they are required at a human emergency, but it is important to remember the two are not always mutually exclusive - in some cases crews attend to minimise the risk of members of the public attempting to carry out rescues themselves and in the process potentially risking their own life.

“Worried owners can call the RSPCA in the first instance on 0300 1234 999, and we can contact the fire services to ask for help if necessary.”