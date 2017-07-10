Grantham firefighters scale three highest peaks in three days for charities

Two Grantham firefighters have successfully completed a 450-mile cycle ride between the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales – and climbed the three formidable peaks on the way – to raise thousands of pounds for two charities.

Firefighter Clive Baillie, aged 53, and his 43-year-old Watch Manager Kyle Campbell set off from Grantham fire station on Wednesday, July 5, for the gruelling challenge which took in Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis. They completed the challenge in just 71 hours.

Grantham firefighters Clive Baillie and Kyle Campbell on the last day of their Three Peaks challenge.

They have raised more than £11,000, to be divided equally between Newlife, the Charity for Disabled Children, and The Fire Fighters’ Charity.

For Clive, from Grantham, it’s a way of giving something back to the disability charity which has supported his son Jake, who has Autistic Spectrum Disorder resulting in challenging behaviours. Newlife has provided a £2,899 safe sleeping environment. Jake doesn’t settle well and has no awareness of danger so without it he would roam around at night and put himself at risk.

Clive, Kyle and fellow members of Grantham fire station Green Watch have carried out a series of public collections at superstores around Lincolnshire and this, combined with Just Giving donations, has already raised more than £11,000. Green Watch will round off the fund-raising with two further supermarket collections this month – on July 13 at Asda Grantham and July 14 at Tesco Lincoln.

Clive said: “The whole challenge went really well. All but 50 miles of the journey was perfect cycling weather and we had some amazing support along the way and met some great people. A Cumbria firefighter acted as our guide on Scafell Pike, which was crucial because our arrival time at the mountain meant we didn’t finish the walk until around midnight and you couldn’t see a path at all. It meant early morning starts and late finishes, with not much sleep, but the team, including our support drivers, had a laugh. It was a great experience – but the best bit of all is that two really deserving charities will benefit.”

Newlife is the UK’s largest charity provider of specialist equipment for children with disabilities and terminal illness. To find out how Newlife helps families in Lincolnshire, go to www.newlifecharity.co.uk/lincolnshire

Newlife Head of Operations Stephen Morgan said: “The UK has more disabled children than ever before and it’s an outrage that families have to battle local services for help and yet still they face heart-breaking refusals. Newlife changes the lives of disabled children every day, but we can’t do this alone. Public support is vital. Clive and Kyle’s amazing support for the charity will make a significant impact on young lives in Lincolnshire. Thank you to everyone involved in this sporting challenge.”

If you would like to support Clive and Kyle, go to www.justgiving.com/CliveKylePure3peaks