Grantham firm JMP Solicitors attains top quality mark for excellence

A Grantham law firm has won an award recognising excellence in standards.

JMP Solicitors, based in Dysart Road, has been awarded Lexcel accreditation from the Law Society, the professional body for solicitors in England and Wales. Only 11 per cent of all law firms have achieved this rigorous quality standard.

The JMP Solicitors team

Lexcel is an optional accreditation scheme for firms whose client care and business management standards are subjected to an uncompromising initial, and subsequently annual, independent audit.

The quality mark shows that JMP has met high standards in the way it is managed.

Managing director Ian Howard said: “We pride ourselves on being a progressive firm that is proactive and is working as efficiently as possible without losing our accessibility and approachability. The standard is recognised by many clients, particularly those in the banking and insurance sectors and in a very competitive market this quality mark can be a positive differentiating factor between firms.

“What is even more pleasing is the firm passed the initial audit with no non-compliances.”

The Law Society assessor remarked that “all the areas of good practice (client care, case management, etc.) should be commended especially given that this is the firm’s initial assessment against Lexcel standards.”

Co-director Yvonne Carratt added: “Everyone at the firm can be really proud of their achievements. We knew we were an accomplished business with remarkable lawyers and professionals. On winning this prestigious quality standard there is certainly a positive energy across the practice and we look forward to the future with confidence.”