Grantham firm’s four-day Tomb Raider marathon raises £664 for aid charity

A Grantham software company has soared to success after their Tomb Raider marathon raised more than three times their target for charity.

Employees at Khaos Control Solutions set out on their 96 hour gaming marathon, taking it in turns to battle through seven games. With the aim of raising £200 for aid charity Direct Relief, employees smashed their goal by gaining an impressive £664.

Matt Hadden, event organiser, said: “From inside the company and out, over 30 individual donors chipped in with the biggest donation being a generous £80.”

With the entire event streamed live, they were watched over the four days by more than 2,000 people around the world.

Matt said: “We built up an amazing community. There were multiple people staying up until 6 or 7am with us on our chatroom, helping us get past puzzles.

“I think they were more devastated that the event was over than we were!

“We just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped – your support will make a real difference.”