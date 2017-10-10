Grantham five-year-old raises hundreds of pounds for hospice in Bubble Rush

A five-year-old girl from Grantham has raised a fabulous £340 for St Barnabas Hospice.

Amber Searle took part in Grantham’s first ever Bubble Rush with her mum and raised the amazing amount for the Grantham hospice.

Amber Searle, 5, raised �340 for St Barnabas Hospice when she took part in the Bubble Rush at Stoke Rochford Hall.

The Bubble Rush was held on Saturday, September 30, at Stoke Rochford Hall, and saw more than 500 people walk or run 5km through coloured bubbles and fantastic scenery. More than £30,000 was raised, making the day a huge success.

Amber, who attends St Sebastian’s Primary School in Great Gonerby, said: “I was sitting with Mummy when I saw a photo on her phone of some people covered in bubbles. I asked her about it and she said it was to raise money for a charity for poorly people, and you had to walk a long way through lots of bubbles.

“I wanted to take part because it looked like fun and I wanted to help the poorly people.”

Amber’s mum Sarah said: “Amber was so eager to do the Bubble Rush that she asked me every day for a week whether we could do a practice walk! In the end, we walked from our house in Gonerby Hill Foot to her Granny’s house three miles away. I agreed to sign us both up after the practice walk was finished.”

Amber Searle, 5, raised �340 for St Barnabas Hospice when she took part in the Bubble Rush at Stoke Rochford Hall.

Sarah has previously fundraised for St Barnabas Hospice by taking part in several of their Moonlight Walks.

Amber is already excited about next year’s Bubble Rush, which St Barnabas has planned to host at Stoke Rochford Hall on Sunday, July 8.

Amber said: “I want to do the Bubble Rush next year with my Daddy and my little brother. I loved the bubbles which went even higher than my head, and they made me and Mummy all colourful!”

Amber asked her school friends and family for sponsorship. Her mum also helped by sharing the JustGiving link on Facebook for people to donate.

Amelia Mochan, events fund-raiser for St Barnabas Hospice, said: “It’s lovely to see Amber’s amazing fund-raising efforts on behalf of our hospice, and she truly is an inspiration to other children who want to make a difference from such a young age.

“I’m delighted that Amber had such a great time, and it would be amazing if other schoolchildren read her story and decide to take part in next year’s event!”

Tickets for next year’s Bubble Rush at Stoke Rochford Hall are set to go on sale on Monday, February 12. For more information on next year’s Bubble Rush, or to book a stand, email amelia.mochan@stbarnabashospice.co.uk or call 01522 540 300.