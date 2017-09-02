Grantham fostering event to boost number of carers

A meeting will be held in Grantham in a bid to take on more people interested in fostering.

Lincolnshire Fostering Service has organised the recruitment event for Tuesday, September 12, at The Guildhall in Grantham.

While the fostering service has been successful in recruiting carers across the county over the past few years, more foster carers are needed, especially for teenagers, children with additional needs, brothers and sisters who need to be kept together and children whose plan is for permanence (long-term fostering).

For more information, or to book your place go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/fosterevening

Councillor Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s services, said: “Nationally there is a shortage of foster carers and Lincolnshire is no exception. That’s why our fostering service is promoting the fact that foster carers are ordinary people who do something extraordinary in giving children a loving home. Take time out to attend one of our events – it might be just the sort of worthwhile experience you are looking for.”

With a shortage of foster carers coming forward for these groups, it means that they can wait a long time for a placement leading them to miss out on vital support and nurturing.

Brian Evans, practice supervisor for the fostering recruitment team, said: “Being a foster carer is both rewarding and satisfying. We believe that as far as possible Lincolnshire children should stay and live in the county. This can only happen if we have the foster carers available, so please come forward – we offer ongoing training, support and rewards.”