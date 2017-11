Have your say

A Grantham Freemasons lodge has made a donation to a scout group.

On behalf of a Freemasons Benevolent Fund award scheme, The Granta Lodge has presented £1,000 to the 1st Bassingham Scout Group.

Scout group leader Alison Kelly said: “We are very grateful to receive this help from the Freemasons.”

The grant will be spent on the group’s campsite project to provide outdoor activity space for six- to 18-year-olds, such as camping and games.