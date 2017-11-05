Grantham Freemasons make generous donation to talking newspaper and hearing dogs

Two organisations have benefited from donations totalling £1,500 from the town’s Freemasons.

Grantham Talking Newspaper received a cheque for £750 from the Doric Lodge of Freemasons, which will go towards new equipment.

From left, Sunil Silva, Michael Wilson and Ronnie, Denise Taylor and David Pickup.

Local freemasons, Walter Cook, Liam Steadman and David Pickup visited the talking newspaper office on Wharf Road on Friday to present the cheque.

Charity steward David Pickup said: “At the beginning of each calender year, we all decide on a charity to support. We like to keep them local, especially if a member has a connection to it. It is also normally a cause that is close to our hearts. One of our members volunteers for the talking newspaper, so it was a great cause for us to support.”

Grantham Talking Newspaper chairman John Williams said: “We are so grateful to receive such a wonderful donation. The talking newspaper provides a CD with news from the Grantham Journal, as well as producing a talking magazine. The money will go towards new equipment to enable us to continue to produce the CD for all of our listeners. Every donation is crucial as we don’t receive any funding, so we rely on the kindness and generosity from the people of Grantham.”

A second cheque for £750 was also presented to Hearing Dogs for Deaf People on Wednesday.

Registered fundraiser Denise Taylor said: “The majority of the money will be used to train the hearing dogs. They make such a difference to the recipients’ lives by not only alerting them to sounds but by also building their confidence.”

Denise visited the Masonic Hall on Chambers Street, along with service user Michael Wilson and his hearing dog Ronnie, to collect the cheque.