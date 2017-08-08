Grantham friends ‘brave the shave’ for cancer charity

Two friends have raised hundreds of pounds for a cancer charity by having their heads shaved.

Heather Paddison and Natasha Holmes took part in Brave the Shave, an event to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, last week.

Toni Angeloni, of Toni's Barber Shop, prepares to shave the heads of Heather Paddison and Natasha Holmes for Brave the Shave.

Heather has raised about £600 and Natasha about £240.

They had their heads shaved by Toni Angeloni, of Toni’s Barber Shop.

Heather said: “I think the Brave the Shave event went really well. There was a great turnout and we’ve managed to raise lots of money for a great cause.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity and support, it really does mean so much. Over the last few weeks in particular, Macmillan have been a great support for my family, so this is my way of saying thank you to them for their amazing work. Thank you to everyone who donated and everyone who came down to support us on Tuesday. Thank you to Toni Angeloni at Toni’s Barber Shop for doing the honours, my friend Jeni for making cakes, my husband Paddy and the tattoo artists and customers of The Tattoo Shop, Darshan Gajjar for filming our little documentary about our Brave the Shave event and to our families for supporting us.”

Heather Paddison undergoes Brave the Shave.

You can still make donations at bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/heather-paddison and bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/natasha-holmes

You can also see a YouTube video of Heather at https://youtu.be/wkrCYJ2SMSo