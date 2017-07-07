Grantham friends will brave the shave for Macmillan charity

Two friends from Grantham will have their heads shaved to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Heather Paddison and Natasha Holmes are doing Brave the Shave on August 1. The shave will take place at Toni’s barber shop on Commercial Road next door to Heather’s husband’s business The Tattoo Shop.

Heather said: “We all know someone who has had or is having their own battle with cancer and have seen the devastating effects it can have on their family, and Macmillan have been with them for every step of that horrific journey.

“The reason I’ve decided to do Brave the Shave is because I too have witnessed friends and family go through this, and have seen the amazing work that the Macmillan team do. I currently have a close member of family going through their own fight, but unfortunately, we live so far apart that I am unable to be there for them as much as I would like to be. So this is my way of doing my little bit for them, and all of my family, to show them that I’m thinking of them, and of course to thank the wonderful Macmillan team for all that they do.”

Natasha said: “As most people know, last year myself and my sisters and brother lost the best daddy any child could have. He was a wonderful man and an inspiration of strength and courage throughout his fight. It’s time this disease was wiped out, having to break my kids’ hearts and tell them that their pap had passed was heart breaking. It’s about time no one has to suffer from this horrible illness.”

To support Heather and Natasha you can donate on their fund-raising web pages at bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/heather-paddison/ and bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/natasha-holmes/.