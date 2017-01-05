Grantham funeral fund set up following deaths of men in farm incident

The sister of one of the men who died in an accident on a farm near Bottesford in December has set up a crowdfunding site to raise £2,000 towards funeral costs.

Selina Lee Rawson says her brother, Gavin Rawson, 35, died while trying to save the life of his colleague, 19-year-old Nathan Walker, a former student of Grantham College.

The two men, both from the Grantham area, were working at Church Farm in Normanton on December 22 when it is believed they became trapped in a slurry tank. It was reported that firefighters attempted to cut their way into the tank to try and reach the men.

Selina wrote on the page: “My brother Gavin died trying to save his workmate just three days before Christmas in a tragic accident at a farm in Leicestershire where they both worked.

“I am so proud of my brother for what he did. I only wish the outcome was very different and they both hadn’t died in this tragic accident.

“No amount of money can bring these two back but I will do anything I can to try and ease the burden of the loss which both families have had to deal with.”

To contribute to the fund go to www.justgiving.com

An inquest into the men’s deaths was opened and adjourned in Loughborough on Tuesday.

Grantham College said it was saddened to hear of Nathan’s death and all staff and students who knew him passed on their sincerest condolences to his family and friends.

Chris Williams, public services lecturer at the college, said: “Nathan studied level 2 public services and level 1 bricklaying. He worked hard academically and maintained high levels of physical fitness, always pushing himself to achieve his targets. Nathan was well-liked by both his peers and lecturers and was a great asset to the college.”