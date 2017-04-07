Grantham gamers in Tomb Raider marathon to help humanitarian aid charity

Grantham-based software company Khaos Control Solutions is raising money for charity with a four-day computer game marathon.

The marathon kicks off today (Friday). Participants will play through seven different Tomb Raider games while streaming the event on broadcast site, Twitch.

Proceeds from the gaming marathon will benefit Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid charity that provides medical assistance to people and communities globally, without regard to politics or religion.

Matt Hadden, the marathon organiser, said: “Khaos Control Solutions is thrilled to support Direct Relief and its efforts in the United States and worldwide to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies.

“Direct Relief is ranked among the top non-profits in the world and we want to make sure that they can continue doing amazing work.”

To get more information on the event and schedule visit www.tombraidermarathon.com

Streaming website Twitch is accessible at www.twitch.tv.

Gamers can also visit www.directrelief.org/gaming to download a toolkit with full instructions on how to begin raising for Direct Relief, as well as follow updates on Direct Relief Gaming efforts at the Twitter account (https://www.twitter.com/DirectRelief_G|www.twitter.com/DirectRelief_G}.