Grantham gamers win award for Discworld game

A group of local gamers is celebrating after picking up an award at Salute 2017, the biggest independent one-day wargaming and gaming event in the UK.

Members of the Grantham Strategy and Gaming Club went down to the Excel Centre in London for the event, which took place on Saturday.

Richard Earle, of the Grantham Strategy and Gaming Club, with the trophy it won for the Best Sci-Fi & fantasy game trophy at Salute 2017 held at the Excel Centre in London.

Peter Ball from the Grantham club said: “Our participation game Discworld Witch Racing around the Unseen University from the stories by Terry Pratchett won the Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Game trophy.”

Grantham Strategy and Gaming Club has been in existence since the early 1980s and meets every Thursday at the Church rooms at the Church of Ascension on Edinburgh Road, Grantham.

Members play a mix of games including Euro style, historical, Sci-Fi, fantasy and roleplaying.