Grantham garden village of 4,000 homes to be debated at public meeting

A proposal for a {http://www.granthamjournal.co.uk/news/welcome-news-as-grantham-site-is-chosen-for-garden-village-of-4-000-homes-1-7755571 |garden village of up to 4,000 homes} at Spitalgate Heath, to the south of Grantham, will be discussed at a planning meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) – which is open to the public.

It is the only agenda item at a meeting of the South Kesteven District Council development management committee.

It will be held in the council chamber on St Peters Hill, Grantham, at 6pm, rather than the usual 1pm start.