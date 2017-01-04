Grantham garden village ‘will be an attractive place to live for all ages’ says council leader

The leader of South Kesteven District Council says the garden village planned for Grantham will be a ‘special place’ for people of all ages to live.

Coun Bob Adams was referring to the garden village planned for Spitalgate Heath announced this week by the Government as one of 14 such villages around the country. Plans are already in place for 3,700 new homes on the site off Somerby Hill.

The site, formerly known as the Southern Quadrant, has been selected by the Government to have access to a £6 million fund over the next two years which is designed to unlock the full capacity of sites and accelerate development.

Coun Adams said: “We aim to mirror the spirit of the original Garden City movement. We don’t want to simply provide homes and jobs; we want to create a special place that will complement our ambitions for Grantham.

“The Spitalgate Heath Garden Village will be an attractive place for all ages to live in as we will need everything from starter homes through to family homes and retirement properties which are innovatively designed, energy efficient and sustainable.”

As well as providing new homes, the 224 hectare development wcould also include 110,000 square metres of employment space, providing up to 4,000 new jobs and give opportunities for existing local businesses to expand and space for new companies to move into the area.

The bid was led by South Kesteven District Council and Coun Adams said he was delighted with the news. He said: “From the outset we have worked closely with our partners – Lincolnshire County Council, the majority landowners Buckminster and the Homes and Communities Agency – in order to bring forward the highest quality development that meets the needs of both the current and future residents of the district.

“We have worked together on a masterplan that encapsulates our shared aims and ambitions for Spitalgate Heath to ensure that what we are proposing is achievable and I’m really pleased that this has now been so positively endorsed by the Government.

“We are planning for the population of our district to grow from around 138,000 now to 158,000 in 2036 and news that our Garden Village proposal for Spitalgate Heath has been endorsed by the Government is a big step forward towards ensuring that quality new homes can be delivered in a great place.”

The council says the garden village vision is for high quality new homes to be complemented by a business park, a community hub, schools, healthcare, sports facilities and public open space within a highly attractive environment.

Connections are also planned to Grantham town centre along a new habitat-rich corridor along the River Witham which will have dedicated pedestrian and cycle routes.

Making the Spitalgate announcement, Housing and Planning Minister Gavin Barwell said: “Locally-led Garden Towns and Villages have enormous potential to deliver the homes that communities need. New communities not only deliver homes, they also bring new jobs and facilities and a big boost to local economies.

“These developments will be distinct new places with their own community facilities, rather than extensions to existing urban areas.”

The Spitalgate development could get underway in 2017/18.