An 11-year-old schoolgirl has had her very long locks cut to help a children’s charity.

Anwyn Asken, of Goodliff Road, Grantham, had her hair cut at Blunt in support of The Little Princess Charity. Anwyn’s hair will be donated to the charity which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment. Anwyn is also raising money for the charity andf has so far raised about £200 out of a target of £500.

Anwyn Asken before she had her hair cut.

Her mother Anita said the family was very proud of her.