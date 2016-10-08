Grantham girls’ school open evening a great success

Walton Girls’ High School students didn’t disappoint as hundreds of visitors attended their September open evening.

Record numbers of primary school students and parents visited the school to look at its high quality provision in all aspects of academy life.

Walton Girls High School Open Evening

Highlights of the evening included a presentation from the principal and a dazzling showcase from performing arts students in their very own theatre.

There were sports challenges, and flame testing in science, a historical murder mystery and many more interactive activities in all of the faculty areas.

It was impossible to tour the site without being involved in a challenge, quiz or experiment, including a Macmillan coffee and cake event in the main foyer where visitors could take a well-earned break, before experiencing everything the student support services had to offer in the main hall.

Principal Caroline Saxelby said: “We are so proud of all our students and the way that they always give their time and energies to guide parents around the academy, put on demonstrations and provide entertainment for our visitors.

“The turnout was fantastic, the feedback given to me on the evening from our visitors was outstanding. They were impressed with the high standard of the evening and are looking forward to joining us.

“I look forward to meeting parents and children again in the summer term 2017 for our transition week. In the meantime, if any parents have queries please don’t hesitate to contact us. We host ‘talk and tour’ sessions throughout the year for individuals or small groups of parents.”