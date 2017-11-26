Grantham goes dotty for Children in Need

Kind-hearted people from across Grantham have come together once again to raise thousands of pounds for BBC Children in Need.

Schools, nurseries and businesses dressed up in spotty outfits, baked cakes, played games and held a variety of sponsored events, in a bid to raise as much as they could for the children’s charity,

Children at Little Gonerby School enjoyed a non uniform day and dressed up in Pudsey ears.

Everyone’s efforts paid off as BBC Children in Need announced one of its highest fund-raising totals to date after raising a phenomenal £50,168,562 for BBC Children in Need on its appeal show on Friday.

Here are just some of the fund-raising efforts throughout Grantham.

At Harrowby Infant School everyone made an effort to wear Pudsey inspired outfits to raise �126.

Huntingtower Primary Academy pupils dressed up as Pudsey bear to raise �482.82

Jump Revolution held a pyjama party during their toddler session on Friday.

Whitehouse Farm Day Nursery, Sedgebrook: The staff and children took part in a fun filled week including wearing spotty clothes, tombola, a sponsored bounce and a bake sale.

Barrowby Primary school raised an impressive �371.57.

Great Gonerby Post Office raised �1207 for Children in Need throughout the year.

Pupils at Belton Lane Primary School held a bake sale to raise �300