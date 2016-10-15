Grantham Guildhall to welcome Mock The Week star Gary Delaney

Funhouse Comedy Club returns to the Guildhall Arts Centre Ballroom in Grantham later this month for a laughter-packed night.

Headlining on October 27 is Gary Delaney, a regular guest on TV’s Mock The Week and also a writer for TV, radio and other comedians.

He was the only stand-up to have two of his jokes named in the top ten gags at 2010’s Edinburgh Fringe.

Well known for his taut, brilliant one-liners Gary Delaney is very much in demand on the comedy circuit.

The large quantity of his quick-fire gags leaves his audiences struggling to remember them all.

Support comes from the hilarious Jonny Awsum (inset), starting out as barman at The Chuckle Club for eight years he then decided to take to the stage.

With his guitar and musical parodies he amuses his audiences charming them with his warm and friendly persona, his style of audience participation is second to none.

He has presented for Sky Sports, been warm up act for Big Brother and Loose Women and also starred in several adverts including Cravendale, The Post Office, Experian and even Puntigamer beer in Austria.

Also appearing will be Micky P Kerr, with his unusual mix of comedy, various music genres and things people say, and Howard Walker enlightening the audience about his various annoyances.

Compere for the night is the lively and humorous Spiky Mike.

Tickets are £10 in advance with doors opening at 7.30pm for an 8.15pm start. To buy tickets go to www.guildhallartscentre.com or call