St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham will hold a coffee morning as part of its ‘Dying Matters’ week.

The event will be held at the hospice at 86 Barrowby Road on Thursday (May 11) between 10am and noon.

Everyone is welcome to go along. There will be home-made cakes and refreshments available.

A local solicitor and funeral director will be there for advice if visitors want it.

For details call fundraising on 01476 591010.