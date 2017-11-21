Grantham Hospice will have two Santa’s grottos this Christmas

St Barnabas Hospice will have two Santa’s grottos in the Grantham area this Christmas supporting the charity.

This weekend (November 25 and 26), the hospice will host a Grotto at the Victorian

Christmas Fayre at Stoke Rochford Hall, open from 10am to 4pm on both days. The cost to

enter the Grotto is £5 per child. Children can talk to Santa and have their photo taken with him before receiving a special gift.

The Stoke Rochford attractions will include food stalls, market stalls, an ice rink, Christmas disco, outdoor bar, BBQ and snow machine.

There will be a second chance for children to meet Santa on Saturday, December 2, from 10am to 8pm, and on Sunday, December 3, and Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10, from 11am to 4pm. During these weekends, Santa will be in St Wulfram’s Church with his little helpers. The cost to enter the Grotto is £5 per child.

The Grotto will run alongside Grantham’s ice skating rink and Christmas Tree Festival, and

there will even be special visits from St Barnabas supporter, Beau the miniature horse.

Janie McCormick, community fund-raiser for St Barnabas Hospice, said: “We are very excited about hosting the grotto in St Wulfram’s Church this year, and being part of their festive activities. St Wulfram’s is a wonderful setting in the heart of the community and is sure to offer the perfect atmosphere to spend family time during the festive period.

“For several years, the Grantham Hospice has held its own grotto to help raise vital funds, and has seen many families return to visit year after year as their children grow. The support we’ve received through the grotto over the past years really does make a difference to our patients and their families, and has even enabled us to expand to Stoke Rochford Hall.”

Amelia Mochan, events fund-raiser for St Barnabas, added: “We’re so grateful that Stoke Rochford Hall has offered us the chance to run the Grotto at their Christmas Fayre, and it’s a wonderful way to reach more children across Lincolnshire than we have been able to before.

“I’d also like to say a big thank you to B&M (Grantham), Sainsbury’s (Sleaford), and Grantham Book Services for their generous donations towards the special Christmas presents for the children.”