Grantham hospice workers prepare for Great North Run in support of St Barnabas

Tina Schafer and Paul Whitworth will be running the Great North Run (GNR), starting in Newcastle on September 10, in aid of St Barnabas Hospice.

Tina has been a healthcare support worker at the hospice for more than five years and Paul has been a volunteer fund-raiser and gardener for 10 years.

Tina last ran the GNR in 2015, while Paul completed the course last year.

Paul said the hospice provides crucial end of life care to patients and families and its ‘hospice in the hospital’ in Grantham provides a home from home atmosphere with expert care which centres on the individual needs of the patient and carers.

It costs £9 million per year to be able to provide these services free of charge to families across Lincolnshire, of which around half has to be raised through voluntary funds.

Paul and Tina will be in the Morrisons centre on Friday, April 28, with their fund-raising stall or donations can be made by visiting www.justgiving.com

Paul said: “This is a brilliant opportunity to raise awareness of the wonderful work that St Barnabas Hospice does, enabling the work to continue.”