Grantham hospital campaign group petitions members at Labour Party Conference

Members of campaign group SOS Grantham Hospital petitioned Labour Party Conference attendees at Brighton this week.

Coun Charmaine Morgan, Chair of SOS Grantham Hospital, said: “It was important to get our campaign message across. Our hospital is at risk because of the lack of staff combined with the Health & Care Act introduced under a Coalition Government in 2012. Despite our hospital A&E being under the threat of a downgrade and the fact ULHT is in special measures there is little under the new structure campaigners can do.”

The campaign group discussed the campaign with people from Sleaford, Leicester, Peterborough and Nottingham. It also met campaigners with similar issues from St Helier Hospital in Surrey.

Coun Morgan said: “We have agreed to come together if possible to hand over our petition. A number of MPs expressed support for our campaign including Margaret Greenwood MP who drafted a Private Members NHS Bill 2015/16 to replace the Health & Care act.

“It was great news that Conference voted on Labour Party policy and have supported the call to restore our NHS under public ownership. As a delegate I took part in that vote along with voting for other important measures to improve housing, public health and social care.

“SOS Grantham Hospital is a cross party campaign group. All opposing the Health and Care Act are welcome to follow.”

Coun Morgan said SOSGH will be submitting a complaint to the ombudsman regarding how ULHT have handled the hospital situation. It is writing to every councillor in SKDC and LCC asking their views on the Health & Care Act and calling for councillors to write to Jeremy Hunt.