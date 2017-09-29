Grantham hospital campaign group to hold public meeting

A Grantham Hospital support group will hold a public meeting on Sunday to find out how the fight to save services should go from here.

Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire wants people to attend and give their views on the current situation and what form they think the campaign to save Grantham A&E and other hospital services should take. The meeting will take place at The Railway Club on Sunday (October 1) at noon.

The meeting will be hosted by campaigners Melissa Darcey and Sarah Stock. Melissa said: “We will be discussing where we go from here. Many of us are still fighting for a 24-hour level one A&E at Grantham and we want to find out from people in the town how they think we should be fighting for these services.”

Grantham A&E unit was closed overnight from August last year. The unit is open from 8am to 6.30pm.