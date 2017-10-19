Grantham hospital campaign group to present film about the NHS

Campaign group SOS Grantham Hospital will be hosting the presentation of a film about the NHS.

The film - ‘Sell Off - The Abolition of Your NHS’ - will be shown on Saturday, November 4, in the Newton Room, Guildhall, Grantham at 7.30pm.

A raffle will be held on the night and proceeds from ticket sales and the raffle will go to SOS Grantham Hospital to cover the cost of the event and future campaign activity.

Tickets, at £5, are available from the Guildhall Box Office (Tel: 01476 406158) or online at www.guildhallartscentre.com

Charmaine Morgan, chair of SOSGH, said: “The film was produced on behalf of concerned NHS doctors. It is a must for anyone wanting to understand what has happened to their local health services and our NHS since Margaret Thatcher first introduced privatisation.

“Successive British governments have pushed an agenda that has seen the administration costs increase from four per cent of the overall NHS bill to over 10 per cent as the private sector has taken a further hold over key services and turned the NHS logo increasingly into little more than a franchise.

“The film also examines how this has happened with so little public awareness and the role the mainstream media has played throughout the process.”

After the film at 8.30pm there will be an interval. This will be followed by a panel discussion with local and national health service campaigners until 9.45pm.

For further information go to www.sosgranthamhospital.org.uk and follow the group on Facebook and Twitter.