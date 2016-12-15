Grantham Hospital poem wins Sue a Wedgwood teapot

The winner of a competition to write a poem about the A&E situation at Grantham has been named as Sue Rowsell.

Sue wrote a poem called Our Hospital and won a Wedgwood teapot for her efforts.

The competition was arranged by district councillor and hospital campaigner Ian Selby.

Coun Selby said: “I was thrilled to bits with the 23 entries we received for the poetry competition. The standard of writing was exceptional, very creative and with a lot of passion. I would like to thank everybody who took the time and effort to write an entry. The judges thoroughly enjoyed reading them all, but there could be only one winner. Congratulations to Sue Rowsell for her entry entitled ‘Our Hospital’.

“Thank you to the judges Betty Elmer, Val Odell and Sarah Stock. Also many thanks to M&S for donating the hamper to support our campaign. Winner of the prize draw for the M&S hamper was Stephanie Fleury. Thank you very much to the Grantham Journal for supporting this competition.”

Our Hospital by Sue Rowsell.

Feelings of sadness

When, back in the day,

You got no medical care

If you could not pay.

Feelings of relief then

From people when,

The NHS was formed

By Aneurin Bevin.

Grantham Hospital was built,

In time it expanded,

To meet all the needs

Modern medicine demanded.

In so many ways

It looked after us all,

(Lots have anecdotes

That they can recall.)

Feelings of frustration,

Of anger and fear,

As services are cut now

Year after year.

Maternity was closed,

Then A and E went,

And people to Lincoln

And Boston were sent.

Feelings of hope now

Shine in our eyes.

We’re fighting the cutbacks,

False statistics and lies.

We’re all joining together

To fight for our right

To have safe A and E cover,

All day and all night.

Feelings of joy

On the day we succeed,

With our A and E re-instated

For those ill and in need.

We won’t have our hospital

Downgraded by stealth,

For what do we have,

If we don’t have our health?