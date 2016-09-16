Grantham Hospital to get minor injuries service in the evenings

A minor injuries and illnesses service is due to be opened at Grantham Hospital after the A&E unit was closed at night.

The service is due to be opened soon by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) although an exact date has not been given.

Andrew Morgan, Chief Executive of LCHS, said: “We have been working closely with the local Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Lincolnshire County Council and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) to explore what we could do further to provide services for patients in Grantham during the evenings.

“As a result, LCHS will provide a short-term Enhanced Primary Care Out of Hours Service, which will be able to support patients with minor illnesses and injuries, between 6.30pm and 11.30pm, seven days a week.

“This will be based with our existing Out of Hours Service in the Kingfisher Suite at Grantham Hospital. Our team is still making final preparations to ensure the enhanced service can be available to patients as soon as possible.

“We thank the community in anticipation of their continued patience and support over the coming days while this is completed.

“This service does not replace the A&E department at Grantham Hospital.”

Coun Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said in a tweet this morning that the NHS had agreed that Grantham Hospital will be open for longer hours from Monday to enable access to medical staff. But the hospitals trust says this is not accurate and the service will not be up and running by Monday.

The A&E department at Grantham has been closed between 6.30pm and 9am since August 17 to allow the transfer of staff to Lincoln and Boston hospitals where there is said to be a staffing crisis. ULHT has shut A&E overnight for three months but it says it cannot guarantee it will reopen after that period.