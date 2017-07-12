Grantham Hospital welcomes new surgeon to its consultant team

A new surgeon specialising in shoulders and elbows has started work at Grantham Hospital.

Consultant shoulder and elbow surgeon Alun Yewlett is working at Grantham and District Hospital as the lead for upper limb surgery.

Mr Yewlett is an experienced consultant, with special interests in shoulder and elbow surgery, reconstruction and replacement. Prior to his appointment at Grantham, he was working as a consultant in his native South Wales.

Mr Yewlett has completed many fellowships and trained with some of the world’s best elbow surgeons. He hopes to build on his experience of working in several internationally recognised centres of orthopaedic excellence and bring that expertise to the shoulder and elbow service at Grantham and the wider Trust.

Mr Yewlett trained in Wales to become a consultant in 2014. The United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said he believes in working with colleagues across our hospitals for more complex cases to both share experience and improve patient outcomes.

The trust says Mr Yewlett believes that good quality research should underpin clinical practice and has published more than 35 articles in peer reviewed journals in addition to several chapters on shoulder and elbow trauma in a textbook for orthopaedic trainees and is currently a lead author on the soon-to-be published British guidelines for joint problems.

The trust says at Grantham hospital, Mr Yewlett broadens the expertise of the consultant team, meaning that more orthopaedic procedures can be carried out locally in Grantham and Lincolnshire. He has already introduced a shoulder ultrasound “one stop” clinic. For patients who need a shoulder ultrasound and a guided injection, this allows them to have everything done in one visit, rather than having to return at a later date. Feedback from patients has been excellent for this service to date.

Mr Yewlett said: “When I joined ULHT I was delighted to find a very dedicated, professional and welcoming orthopaedic team. I look forward to contributing to the future successes of the department at Grantham and District Hospital.”