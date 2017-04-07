Grantham is the destination for hundreds of bikers on Easter egg run

More than 400 bikers are expected to take part in the Easter egg run on Sunday (April 9).

The motorcyclists will bring hundreds of chocolate eggs to The Meres leisure centre. The eggs will be distributed among local needy children.

The bikers will first meet up at the Red Lion pub in Bottesford at 11am before making their way along the A52 to Grantham. This year they will not be able to ride though the town along the High Street as normal because police resources no longer allow them to marshal the route. Instead the bikers will turn down Barrowby Gate and continue along Trent Road to the centre where they will be greeted by the Mayor of Grantham, Coun Linda Wootten.